LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a missing 2-year-old girl in Limestone Township near the Allegheny River.
According to state police, the 2-year-old left her home around 11:00 a.m. on Valley View Lane and walked to an area close to the river.
It's believed the child may have fallen into the high moving water.
Police utilized a canine to follow the child’s scent from her bedroom to the river.
Several units including state police, Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, as well as a dive team are assisting in the search.
Anyone with information is being asked to call the Pennsylvania State Police barracks in Warren County at 814-728-3600.
