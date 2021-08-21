By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PLUM BOROUGH (KDKA) – One person was rescued from a house fire in Plum Borough on Saturday evening.
According to the Holiday Park fire chief, the fire took place at a home on Wedgewood Drive.
A police officer and a bystander helped to rescue the person from the home.
That person was taken to a local hospital and their condition is unknown.
Firefighters were able to put out the fire and rescue one cat from the home but they are currently searching for a second cat.
The fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.
