By: KDKA-TV News Staff

RANKIN (KDKA) — First responders were on the scene of a house fire in Rankin Saturday morning.

The crews were called to 4th Avenue.

They began battling the flames at 6:30 a.m.

KDKA is working to learn more from the crews that are still there.

Stay with KDKA as we follow this developing story.