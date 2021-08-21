By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Former Steeler Ryan Shazier announced on Friday that his new book will be on the shelves later this year.
The book, called “Walking Miracle: How Faith, Positive Thinking, and Passion for Football Brought Me Back from Paralysis…and Helped Me Find Purpose,” is about how Shazier rebounded after a severe spinal injury in 2017 cut his pro-football career short.
He officially announced his retirement last year.
"It's the story of how faith, positive thinking, and my passion for football brought me back from paralysis and helped me find purpose," Shazier wrote in his announcement on Twitter.
Exciting news to share with you all! I have a new book coming this fall #WalkingMiracle. It's the story of how faith, positive thinking, and my passion for football brought me back from paralysis and helped me find purpose. #Shalieve
You can pre-order now: https://t.co/0gt1383YfA
— Ryan Shazier (@RyanShazier) August 20, 2021
The book is available for pre-order now on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Powell's, Target, Walmart and other bookstores.
The official release date is November 30, 2021.