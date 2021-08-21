By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BETHEL PARK (KDKA) – On Saturday morning, several local police departments took part in "Shop With A Cop" at the South Hills Village Mall Macy's.
The event was organized in part by the Pennsylvania State Police, Allegheny County Camp Cadet, and Macy's provided each child with a gift card before they started their back-to-school shopping.
“We’re not sure who had a better time, us or the kids, but it was great to send them back to school with new outfits and help some local families,” the Bethel Park Police Department said on Facebook.
Each department involved in the event invited two young residents to go shopping with an officer for back-to-school supplies, new outfits, and to get to know a local officer.
Meanwhile, Pennsylvania State Representative Natalie Mihalek also donated backpacks full of school supplies for each child.