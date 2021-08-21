PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It’s a busy and exciting weekend in Pittsburgh with events happening all over the city.

However, the main focus will be on the North Shore as the Steelers take on the Detroit Lions in the first preseason game with fans in two years.

It’s a weekend Steelers fans have been waiting for and full of energy, they made their way into Heinz Field.

Even with fans being welcomed back to Heinz Field, they can’t forget their masks.

The team announced that everyone has to mask up while in the indoor areas of the stadium, regardless of vaccination status.

Masks will not be required in the concourse but they are being strongly encouraged.

Lastly, the team has said those who have not been vaccinated should wear a mask at all times.

Ticketholders at tonight’s game are able to get a COVID-19 vaccination before the game begins as the Steelers and Giant Eagle teamed up to host a vaccination clinic.

The excitement outside of Heinz Field was palpable.

“It feels great, we waited a whole year to try to see them live, and here we are, we’re both vaccinated, we’re looking forward to a good game tonight,” said Harold Martin.

“It’s very exciting as a nurse I’ve seen all the things that have been closing and all the things going on with cover so it’s refreshing the stands are going to be full,” added Jeanne Garcia.

Later tonight, KDKA’s Jessica Guay will talk with fans and what they think about returning to Heinz Field and the health and safety precautions in place at the stadium.