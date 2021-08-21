By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WASHINGTON COUNTY (KDKA) – Washington County District Attorney Eugene Vittone has died following a battle with lung cancer.
County Commissioner Diana Irey-Vaughn confirmed the news to KDKA on Saturday night.
Vittone had been the district attorney since 2012 when he was elected to the office of district attorney after 12 years of serving as the assistant district attorney.
More details tonight on KDKA News at 11.
