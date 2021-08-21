By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BUTLER (KDKA) — A sweet reunion for a young girl and her favorite teddy bear was made possible after the local community rallied together.READ MORE: West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice Launches More Vaccine Prize Giveaways As COVID-19 Tightens Grip
The girl and her family visited the Butler Farm Show last week, but it was only when they arrived home she realized her teddy bear was no longer with her.
Her father promised he would try to find the bear and reached out to the officials who run the farm show.READ MORE: Firefighters Battle A House Fire On 4th Avenue In Rankin
According to the Butler Farm Show, he explained to them that his daughter and the bear were an inseparable pair and that she was “devastated” that she had lost her favorite stuffed animal.
Officers with the Butler County Sheriff’s Office searched for the stuffed animal, and it only took “a little while” to locate the bear.
A family member then stopped by to collect the bear for the girl.MORE NEWS: General Motors Extends Recall To Cover All Chevy Bolts Due To Fire Risk
“Thanks to the Sherrifs posse for caring and searching for the little girls bear. In a world of uncertainty we thought you would enjoy this story and the fact that there’s still a lot of great people who truly care!” the Butler Farm Show wrote in a post.