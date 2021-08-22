By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Allegheny County Pools will only be open on weekends starting on Monday.READ MORE: Westmoreland Fair Opens To The Public This Weekend, Runs Through August 28
The county made the announcement on Twitter on Sunday, saying that the change in hours was because many of their lifeguards are returning to school.
Starting on Monday, August 23, 2021, the four County pools will only be open on Saturdays and Sundays as our lifeguards head back to school.
To learn more, please visit https://t.co/s6NHhbjw1n pic.twitter.com/O79RQm3nLtREAD MORE: Lane Restrictions On 28th Street Bridge, Part Of Rehabilitation Project
— Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) August 22, 2021
The county also mentioned that the “waves at South Park Wave Pool will be turned off until further notice.”MORE NEWS: Study Finds Alaska Has The Priciest Pizza, Pennsylvania Ranks Sixth Most Expensive
On the county’s website, the swim season in 2021 is listed from June 5 to September 6.