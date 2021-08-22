BACK TO SCHOOL GUIDEMasking and vaccine guidelines, schedule changes, technology, supplies and more, visit our Back To School section!
The change comes as lifeguards return to school and affects all four county pools.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Allegheny County Pools will only be open on weekends starting on Monday.

The county made the announcement on Twitter on Sunday, saying that the change in hours was because many of their lifeguards are returning to school.

The county also mentioned that the “waves at South Park Wave Pool will be turned off until further notice.”

On the county’s website, the swim season in 2021 is listed from June 5 to September 6.