By: KDKA-TV News Staff
LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A missing 2-year-old girl in Limestone Township was found dead in a wooded area on Sunday, according to state police.
Police said she was found approximately one mile downstream of where it was believed she fell into the river.
Her body was recovered in a debris pile with no obvious injuries.
The Warren County Coroner has made a preliminary determination that the cause of death is an accidental drowning.
It is still under investigation.