By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BRENTWOOD (KDKA) — Police and firefighters battled it out on the baseball field on Saturday to honor the life of a local officer.
Mt. Lebanon Police Officer Jerrod Withrow passed away in June after battling colon cancer.
On Saturday, the Brentwood Borough Police Department and the Volunteer Fire Company held a charity softball game to raise funds for his family and three children.
“I’d like to thank the Chef and Deputy Chief from Mt. Lebanon coming out here today to support the event and everybody that’s donated to the event today to make it possible,” said Brentwood Police officer Gerry Mikelonis.
Officer Withrow began serving with the Mt. Police Department in 2014 after serving with the Pittsburgh Police.
He also responded to the Tree of Life Synagogue mass shooting in 2018 with the South Hills Critical Incident Response Team.