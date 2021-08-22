BACK TO SCHOOL GUIDEMasking and vaccine guidelines, schedule changes, technology, supplies and more, visit our Back To School section!
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

SOUTH SIDE (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are investigating after a man was stabbed multiple times on East Carson Street overnight.

Police say they found the victim around 2 a.m. on the 2200 block of East Carson Street Sunday.

First responders transported him to a hospital in critical condition, but he is currently listed in stable condition.

According to police, witnesses say the victim was stabbed after an argument.

Police say there are no descriptions of any possible suspects at this time.