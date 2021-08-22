By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Motorists can expect lane closures on the 28th Street Bridge this week.
Crews will be inspecting the bridge starting on Tuesday.
They are looking to rehabilitate the bridge which was built in 1931.
It needs repairs, but the overall goal is to improve access to Polish Hill and the Strip District.
Workers will be out there from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Saturday.