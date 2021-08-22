By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pirates have reportedly cut ties with outfielder Gregory Polanco.
According to The Athletic's Rob Biertempfel, the Pirates have placed Polanco on waivers.
If Polanco is not claimed by any other teams by Tuesday, he can become a free agent.
Polanco signed with the Pirates in 2009 at age 17 and was the team's longest-tenured player.
