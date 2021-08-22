BACK TO SCHOOL GUIDEMasking and vaccine guidelines, schedule changes, technology, supplies and more, visit our Back To School section!
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Gregory Polanco, MLB, Pittsburgh Pirates, Pittsburgh Sports

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pirates have reportedly cut ties with outfielder Gregory Polanco.

READ MORE: Body Of Missing 2-Year-Old Girl In Limestone Township Found In Wooded Area

According to The Athletic’s Rob Biertempfel, the Pirates have placed Polanco on waivers.

READ MORE: 'We Believe The Same Thing The CDC Believes:' PSEA Asking Parents To Have Children Wear Masks In The Classroom

If Polanco is not claimed by any other teams by Tuesday, he can become a free agent.

Polanco signed with the Pirates in 2009 at age 17 and was the team’s longest-tenured player.

MORE NEWS: North Allegheny Parents File For Temporary Restraining Order Against School Board Over Overturned Masking Policy

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details