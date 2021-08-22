By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG (KDKA) — How much dough will you pay for a pizza pie?
A new index from personal finance site Expensivity has ranked the states with the priciest cheese pizzas.
The site said that its data came from averaging costs from pizzas of all sizes and “mapping the average price of cheese/plain and pepperoni pizza across the pizzerias of every American state. We also found out the average price by city and the density of pizzerias per person around the US.”
Alaska topped the list.
A cheese pizza there on average is more than $9.
Montana and Oklahoma round out the top three.
Pennsylvania came in at six with cheese pizza costing $8.72 on average.
On the flip side, North Dakota is home to the cheapest pie, at an average of $6.64.