By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police have said they are looking into a fight that occurred in the stands at Heinz Field on Saturday night during the Steelers' preseason game against the Lions.
Police have said they are aware of the incident that occurred and they working with Heinz Field security to investigate the incident.
Heinz was rockin tonight pic.twitter.com/6W3yEKfeap
— AroundThe412 (@AroundThe412) August 22, 2021
The Steelers also confirmed they are working with local police regarding the incident.
“We are working with local authorities and Heinz Field staff to gather more information and identify the individuals involved,” the Steelers said in a statement. “This kind of conduct is inexcusable and we will respond accordingly once more information is obtained.”
Police are asking anyone with information regarding the fight to give them a call at 412-323-7800.
