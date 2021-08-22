By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG (KDKA) — Millions in COVID-19 relief funds are going towards the salon industry, the Wolf administration announced this past Thursday.
In total, $20 million in funds from the American Rescue Plan can benefit hair care professionals.
“The pandemic created tremendous challenges for the hair care industry and the thousands of workers who provide in-person services to customers,” Wolf said. “This pandemic relief funding will provide direct support to these businesses, which are important to local economies and provide vital jobs in many communities.”
The administration says this is a part of efforts to distribute relief funds to industries hard-hit by the pandemic.
They say that millions have already gone to hospitality and frontline workers.