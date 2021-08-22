By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — RB Najee Harris took the day after the Pittsburgh Steelers won over the Detroit Lions to thank the fans who made it to the stadium.
“Thank you to all the fans that came out and supported us at @heinzfield and made my first home game electric. We’re all excited to have you guys back in the stadium,” he wrote on Twitter Sunday.
Thank you to all the fans that came out and supported us at @heinzfield and made my first home game electric. We’re all excited to have you guys back in the stadium. #HereWeGo
— Najee Harris (@ohthatsNajee22) August 22, 2021
Analysts noted that Harris made impressive plays during the game, including a 46-yard catch-and-run.
The first regular season game the Steelers will play at Heinz Field is on Sunday, September 19 against the Las Vegas Raiders.