By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WESTMORELAND COUNTY (KDKA) — The Westmoreland Fair opened to the public this weekend.READ MORE: Allegheny County Pools Limits Hours To Saturdays And Sundays Starting On Monday
The admission price is $7 to get into the fair to check out all the rides, food and games.READ MORE: Lane Restrictions On 28th Street Bridge, Part Of Rehabilitation Project
Today’s highlights include a performance by The Part Time Cowboys at 7 p.m. and a Demolition Derby at 7:30 p.m.
The fair runs through Saturday.MORE NEWS: Study Finds Alaska Has The Priciest Pizza, Pennsylvania Ranks Sixth Most Expensive
The full schedule of events can be found here.