By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 701 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths over the past 72 hours.
Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 493 are confirmed and 208 are probable cases.
There have been 7,500 total hospitalizations and 107,471 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.
The county-wide death toll stands at 2,050.
