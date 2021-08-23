BACK TO SCHOOL GUIDEMasking and vaccine guidelines, schedule changes, technology, supplies and more, visit our Back To School section!
Filed Under:Hockey, Local TV, NHL, Pittsburgh Penguins, Wilkes-Barre/Scanton Penguins

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Former Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins player Jimmy Hayes has died. He was 31.

“The Penguins organization sends our thoughts and prayers to Jimmy’s family, friends, and former teammates during this extremely difficult time,” the Pittsburgh Penguins tweeted on Monday.

The forward played one season with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, who said in a statement posted to Twitter that they were “shocked and saddened” to learn of his passing.

“Jimmy was a favorite for his play on the ice and his interactions with fans outside of the rink. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this difficult time,” said the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

No cause of death has been reported, but the Boston Globe is reporting that Hayes was pronounced dead at his home on Monday morning. The death is not considered suspicious, according to the Globe.

ESPN’s Bucci Mane reports he leaves behind his wife Kristen and two young boys, ages 2 and 3 months.

Several other teams expressed their condolences on social media.