By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Former Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins player Jimmy Hayes has died. He was 31.

“The Penguins organization sends our thoughts and prayers to Jimmy’s family, friends, and former teammates during this extremely difficult time,” the Pittsburgh Penguins tweeted on Monday.

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former @WBSPenguins forward, Jimmy Hayes. The Penguins organization sends our thoughts and prayers to Jimmy's family, friends, and former teammates during this extremely difficult time. pic.twitter.com/A6SnLi9oeN — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) August 23, 2021

The forward played one season with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, who said in a statement posted to Twitter that they were “shocked and saddened” to learn of his passing.

“Jimmy was a favorite for his play on the ice and his interactions with fans outside of the rink. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this difficult time,” said the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

No cause of death has been reported, but the Boston Globe is reporting that Hayes was pronounced dead at his home on Monday morning. The death is not considered suspicious, according to the Globe.

ESPN’s Bucci Mane reports he leaves behind his wife Kristen and two young boys, ages 2 and 3 months.

Several other teams expressed their condolences on social media.

The Boston Bruins are heartbroken by the passing of Dorchester native and former Bruin Jimmy Hayes. Our thoughts are with his wife Kristen, his sons Beau and Mac, and the entire Hayes family during this very difficult time. pic.twitter.com/j9W7CyxSGs — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) August 23, 2021

We are thinking of the Hayes family and friends during this difficult time. His infectious personality and easygoing nature were contagious to all who spent time with him. He had a tremendous ability to make everyone feel welcome. You will be missed, Jimmy. 🖤❤️ pic.twitter.com/Et8uZpMdVl — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) August 23, 2021

Our deepest condolences go out the family and friends of Jimmy Hayes. Known around the league for his kindness and generosity, he will be greatly missed. Rest in peace Jimmy ❤️ — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) August 23, 2021

We are heartbroken for Kevin and the entire Hayes family. pic.twitter.com/sUJYK52HsG — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) August 23, 2021