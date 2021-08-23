By: KDKA-TV News Staff
NEW CASTLE, Pa. (KDKA) – Several people are safe after being rescued from a house fire.
It started around 9:30 Monday on Highland Avenue in New Castle.
Six people, including a 1-year-old baby, were rescued along with five dogs and a cat.
There’s been no word yet on what might’ve started the fire.