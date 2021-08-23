BACK TO SCHOOL GUIDEMasking and vaccine guidelines, schedule changes, technology, supplies and more, visit our Back To School section!
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Fire, House Fire, Local TV, New Castle

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (KDKA) – Several people are safe after being rescued from a house fire.

READ MORE: Fourth Stimulus Check: Will Another Relief Payment Come This Year?

It started around 9:30 Monday on Highland Avenue in New Castle.

READ MORE: 3 Firefighters Injured Battling Fire At Sharpsburg Duplex

Six people, including a 1-year-old baby, were rescued along with five dogs and a cat.

MORE NEWS: 20-Year-Old Hospitalized After Shooting In Turtle Creek

There’s been no word yet on what might’ve started the fire.