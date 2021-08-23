By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Hundreds of children and their families took over PNC Park on Sunday afternoon for a back-to-school bash.READ MORE: Two Firefighters Injured Battling House Fire In Sharpsburg
The Latino Community Center partnered up with the Pittsburgh Pirates to give away backpacks full of school supplies and connect families with educational services.READ MORE: Southbound Lanes Of Rt. 65 Closed Due To Tractor-Trailer Rollover Crash
Last year, the event helped over 240 children across Allegheny County.MORE NEWS: Neshannock Township Block Party Honors First Responders