PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A judge approved a temporary restraining order, reinstating a mask mandate for the North Allegheny School District.
Less than 24 hours before North Allegheny's first day of school, a group of parents and students took legal action to try to get a mandatory mask mandate back in place.
On Sunday around 7 p.m., 11 students and 11 parents filed a complaint seeking to reverse the current optional masking policy, and around 10:30 p.m., they filed a motion for a temporary restraining order.
The injunction complaint said, “The board’s decision violates Constitutional substantive and procedural due process and will result in irreparable harm to the Plaintiffs, NASD staff, students, and visitors, and the local community at large.”
It came after the school board overturned the superintendent's order requiring mask-wearing in schools. Masking wasn't even on the agenda for last week's meeting until a rising second-grader addressed the board, thanking the district for making them mandatory. A heated debate ensued and lasted hours, with the board voting 6 to 3 to make masks optional.
