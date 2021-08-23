By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — T.J. Watt is about to get a massive payday.
According to Gerry Dulac from our news partner at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Watt is expected to sign a contract extension “shortly” after the final preseason game against the Carolina Panthers on Friday. Dulac reports the contract will make Watt the league’s highest-paid defensive player.
Now that the preseason is almost over, expect T.J. Watt to sign a contract extension shortly after the Carolina game that will make him the league's highest-paid defensive player.
— Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) August 23, 2021
Watt has not been practicing this offseason because he has yet to sign a long-term deal. He has been doing individual work on the practice field, but he hasn't practiced yet with the rest of the squad.
Watt, who led the league with 15 sacks last season, is entering the final year of his deal. He finished second in voting for the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year Award last season.