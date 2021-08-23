By: KDKA-TV News Staff
UPPER ST. CLAIR, Pa. (KDKA) – A home was heavily damaged after a fire in Upper St. Clair.
Firefighters battled the flames at the intersection of Scarlett Drive and Main Street. Photos showed the intensity of the blaze Monday afternoon.
NewsChopper 2 flew over the scene, capturing photos of the charred remains.
There’s been no word on any injuries yet.