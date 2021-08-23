BACK TO SCHOOL GUIDEMasking and vaccine guidelines, schedule changes, technology, supplies and more, visit our Back To School section!
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

UPPER ST. CLAIR, Pa. (KDKA) – A home was heavily damaged after a fire in Upper St. Clair.

Firefighters battled the flames at the intersection of Scarlett Drive and Main Street. Photos showed the intensity of the blaze Monday afternoon.

(Photo: Tom Murray)

NewsChopper 2 flew over the scene, capturing photos of the charred remains.

(Photo: NewsChopper 2)

There’s been no word on any injuries yet.