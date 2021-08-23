PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Allegheny County announced Monday that the Shuman Juvenile Detention Center will close on Sept. 18.

The news comes after the state pulled the center’s operating license last week.

“At my recommendation, we are moving forward to close the facility. The licensing at the facility has been an ongoing issue,” said Allegheny County Manager William McKain in a release. “Over the last six years, we have put additional resources into the facility, supported new leadership and efforts by the professionals running the center, and continued to work with the Courts and the state on alternatives. Yet, we continued to see violations that were only exacerbated during the pandemic with staffing challenges.”

The county said there have been “ongoing issues at the facility for years related to violations.” The facility is on its fourth sequential provisional license since December 2015.

As of Monday morning, there are 20 kids at the facility, with the average age being 16 years old.

“I have accepted the recommendation from County Manager McKain to close the facility,” said Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald in the release. “His decision was based on an ongoing review of Shuman’s day-to-day operations and challenges with licensure, and I trust his opinion. Ultimately this is the best decision for taxpayers and for the youth that Shuman has served.”

As for what is next, the county said it will depend on the courts and the state, but the kids at the facility can be transferred.

“The average stay at Shuman is less than 12 days, so many of the juveniles will have been transferred elsewhere or released prior to the closure. The Courts are aware of the announcement and so will being making juvenile commitments to other facilities moving forward,” the county’s release said.