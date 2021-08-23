By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) – The Washington School District is mandating masks for the first few weeks of school.READ MORE: North Allegheny's Masking Mandate Reinstated After Judge Approves Temporary Restraining Order
The school board voted 7-2 to require masks for all K-12 classrooms and indoor school activities until they can re-examine the issue and vote again at the next voting board meeting on Sept. 20.READ MORE: Shuman Juvenile Detention Center Will Close In September
The district says several teachers and board members on Monday’s Zoom call expressed concern about safety while a couple said mask-wearing should be the parent’s choice.MORE NEWS: City Of Pittsburgh Cracking Down On Littering And Illegal Dumping
Classes for the Washington School District start on Aug. 30.