BACK TO SCHOOL GUIDEMasking and vaccine guidelines, schedule changes, technology, supplies and more, visit our Back To School section!
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The school board will re-examine the issue and vote again at the next board meeting on Sept. 20.
Filed Under:Back to School, Face Masks, Local TV, Mask Mandate, Mask Mandates, Washington School District

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) – The Washington School District is mandating masks for the first few weeks of school.

READ MORE: North Allegheny's Masking Mandate Reinstated After Judge Approves Temporary Restraining Order

The school board voted 7-2 to require masks for all K-12 classrooms and indoor school activities until they can re-examine the issue and vote again at the next voting board meeting on Sept. 20.

READ MORE: Shuman Juvenile Detention Center Will Close In September

The district says several teachers and board members on Monday’s Zoom call expressed concern about safety while a couple said mask-wearing should be the parent’s choice.

MORE NEWS: City Of Pittsburgh Cracking Down On Littering And Illegal Dumping

Classes for the Washington School District start on Aug. 30.