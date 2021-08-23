By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Nurses at West Penn Hospital have voted to ratify their first labor contract.
According to our partners at the Post-Gazette, the agreement runs until August 2024.
The union says the pact includes raises each year and more ability to address staffing issues among other things.
This contract only affects nurses at West Penn Hospital.