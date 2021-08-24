BACK TO SCHOOL GUIDEMasking and vaccine guidelines, schedule changes, technology, supplies and more, visit our Back To School section!
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 263 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths.

Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 186 are confirmed and 77 are probable cases.

There have been 7,516 total hospitalizations and 107,734 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.

The county-wide death toll stands at 2,050.

