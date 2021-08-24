ASPINWALL (KDKA) — One local borough is trying to take control of the wheel from unruly drivers.

Leaders in Aspinwall say traffic violations have become a growing issue, causing them to update the cost of fines for the first time since the 1990s.

On summer days like Tuesday in Aspinwall, you can find dog walkers, people strolling and drivers blowing through stop signs.

With the borough becoming a small business destination, plus the increased traffic flow from the Route 28 Highland Park Bridge project, Aspinwall Borough Council President Tim McLaughlin said more drivers are using the area and breaking traffic laws.

Fines for traffic and parking violations are now going up for the first time in over 30 years.

“A lot of these fines are regulated by the state on how high we can make them, and Aspinwall just hadn’t adjusted them in all that time,” said McLaughlin.

Wrong-way drivers, red-light runners and stop sign speed demons will now pay $150 fines, previously $25. Changes to on- and off-street parking violations have been applied too.

“Some things went up from $25 to $500,” McLaughlin said.

According to the borough president, the council approved the changes this month with support from local leaders, including Police Chief David Nemec. He said officers have been handing out 20 to 60 tickets a month.

“After the fact, it’s too late. If you hit a child or you hit another vehicle, no matter what it may be, saying I was trying to slow down or I was going to, it’s too late,” the chief said.

The changes are already in place. And while the borough does have more patrol officers out watching the roads, police say they recognize many drivers passing through are new to the area. Officers vow to be understanding when pulling people over.