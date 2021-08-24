By: KDKA-TV News Staff
CUMBERLAND, Oh. (KDKA) — A baby rhino calf was born last week at The Wilds in Ohio.
The safari park announced the birth of the calf on Monday, saying that greater one-horned rhino calves usually weight more than 100 pounds when they are born and gain a few pounds every day.
The mother, Sanya, is caring for the female calf, according to The Wilds.
The newborn rhino calf is the ninth to be born at the Wilds.
The facility calls this a ‘significant achievement,’ saying that the species nearly went extinct during the 20th century.
The Wilds says that the new baby rhino calf can be seen during an Open-Air Safari Tour or a Wildside Tour.