By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WESTMORELAND COUNTY (KDKA) — The former head of elections in Westmoreland County is suing the county and its commissioners.READ MORE: 15-Year-Old Boy Shot In The Leg In Stowe Township
JoAnn Sebastiani took the job last August but was fired two months ago. She claims she was harassed, not offered any training and was pressured to change her party affiliation from Democrat to Republican.READ MORE: South Fayette Kennel Under Investigation After Several Reports Of Animal Neglect And Cruelty
She spoke Tuesday from her lawyer’s office about the work environment.
“It was an extremely toxic work environment,” she said. “I was working all those hours to try to keep up, but they would say that I had poor time management. But if I didn’t get the work done, then there was a risk of losing my position.”MORE NEWS: An Increase In COVID-19 Testing Takes Toll On Health Care Workers
She is seeking an unspecified amount of compensatory and punitive damages in the lawsuit.