By: KDKA-TV News Staff

BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) — A man was shot and killed after police say he stabbed a Butler officer multiple times with a knife on Tuesday.

According to State Police, Butler City Police received a 911 call about a man who was acting erratically and jumping in and out of traffic on the 300 block of West Jefferson Street just before 7 a.m.

#DEVELOPING Officers still on the scene in Butler after a police officer was stabbed and the suspect was fatally shot. PSP say that officer is in surgery in critical, but stable condition. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/IAIgsjfcUU — Nicole Ford (@NicoleFordTV) August 24, 2021

Police say the officer arrived and immediately encountered the man, identified as 35-year-old John Ebberts. Police say a struggle ensued and the officer was stabbed multiple times before he took out his gun, shooting and killing Ebberts.

The police officer, a 27-year-old Marine who has been with the department for three years, was taken to the hospital. Police say he’s undergoing surgery and is in critical condition. His name has not been released.

State police say that the investigation is active and ongoing but there aren’t any public safety concerns at this time.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.