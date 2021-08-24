By: KDKA-TV News Staff

BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) — A man was shot and killed by a police officer in Butler after stabbing an officer with a knife.

According to Pa. State Police, Butler City Police received a 911 call regarding a man who was acting erratically and jumping in and out of traffic.

When officers arrived at the scene along West Jefferson Street in Butler, they encountered the man.

On-camera interviews will be provided today at 10:30am at the PSP-Butler barracks. pic.twitter.com/VJW7gHJ2bM — Trooper Black (@PSPTroopDPIO) August 24, 2021

During the encounter with police, the man stabbed a police officer and he was shot and killed by police.

The police officer was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries. His condition is unknown at this time.

State Police say that the investigation into the incident is active and ongoing.

