By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh’s teachers union has given the green light for the new school calendar.

88% of the union’s members voted to ratify a new, 4-year contract on Monday.

The new contract includes an agreement with the district to change start times and have bus drivers take on more routes.

The Pittsburgh Public Schools system had to make adjustments due to a driver shortage.

“The superintendent and his team were adamant that they need to get as many kids in the seats as possible, and we’re all willing to link arms together,” said Pittsburgh Federation of Teachers President Nina Esposito-Visgitis.

The school board expected to rubber stamp the plan on Wednesday — making September 3 the first day of school in the city.