By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating a shooting on Rhine Street.
Officials say the shooting happened Tuesday just before 9 p.m. in the 2100 block of Rhine Street outside the III Rivers Manor Complex in Pittsburgh's Spring Hill neighborhood.
At least two people were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are not known at this time.
