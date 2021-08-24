BACK TO SCHOOL GUIDEMasking and vaccine guidelines, schedule changes, technology, supplies and more, visit our Back To School section!
At least two people were taken to the hospital.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating a shooting on Rhine Street.

(Photo Credit: Bryce Lutz/KDKA)

Officials say the shooting happened Tuesday just before 9 p.m. in the 2100 block of Rhine Street outside the III Rivers Manor Complex in Pittsburgh’s Spring Hill neighborhood.

At least two people were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are not known at this time.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.