SOUTH FAYETTE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A South Fayette Township kennel is under investigation after several reports of animal neglect and cruelty.

Humane society police officers with Animal Friends served a search warrant at Hickory Creek Kennels on Monday. Investigators said they received more than five complaints from people who had boarded their dogs at the kennel.

Eight-year-old Gauge loves to run around the backyard and play with his family. He used to have his partner in crime O’Shea by his side, but not anymore.

“My little one declined quickly, and I ended up having to put her to rest,” said Rachel Scott.

Scott boarded her dogs at Hickory Creek Kennels in South Fayette in July. When she went to pick them up a few days later, she says she was greeted by a worker only to find her dogs in poor condition.

“She went and got the food bowls that I had provided for them and when she handed them to me, they were covered in feces. And then she went inside getting the dogs, when she brought them out, they were fatigued, worn down and covered in feces. Sick looking,” Scott said.

“When I brought them home, they endlessly drank water as though they hadn’t had it for quite some time,” Scott said.

Little O’Shea didn’t survive. This is very concerning to Animal Friends Humane Society Police Officer Krista Koontz, who said the Scott family isn’t the only case they’re looking into involving Hickory Creek Kennels.

“They’ve been lethargic, dehydrated and some dogs coming back with injuries,” Koontz said.

Koontz said Animal Friends is actively looking into the Scott family’s case.

“That’s part of the investigation and many parts we will look into to determine what happened at the kennel and if it’s a cause of reason the animal had to be put down,” said Koontz.

Meantime, the memorial on the Scott family’s back patio is a reminder of the life O’Shea once had.

“It’s heartbreaking. We are still haunted by the experience,” Scott said.

“I just don’t want any other dog or family to go through that ever again,” said Rachel’s daughter Sara Scott.

This is an ongoing investigation, but humane officers say charges could be filed. They’re asking people with concerns to come forward.

Hickory Creek Kennels has no comment at this time.