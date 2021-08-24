By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Earlier this month, former Steelers scout Bill Nunn was inducted into the Pro Football of Fame. Now, another former Steeler has named a calf on his farm in his honor.
Former Steelers defensive end and two-time Super Bowl champion Brett Keisel, who grew up on his family’s 1,000 acre ranch, has turned from football to farming. Keisel has a farm located outside of Pittsburgh and a lot of the animals are named after Steelers legends and former teammates, such as Bull Cowher and Dick LeBull.
Now, Keisel has added a calf named ‘Nunny’ to the mix, named after Bill Nunn. “This girl is a first round draft pick for sure!” Keisel said on social media.
Introducing #Nunny 🤠
Had to have a calf named after the HOF scout Bill Nunn. This girl is a first round draft pick for sure! @steelers #DaFarm pic.twitter.com/WoZJQ4yoOC
— Brett Keisel (@bkeisel99) August 23, 2021
Bill Nunn was posthumously inducted into the Hall of Fame earlier this month, credited with scouting numerous players who went on to have immensely successful careers in Pittsburgh.
During Nunn’s tenure as a scout with the Steelers, thirteen players who were drafted by the team went on to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.