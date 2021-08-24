BACK TO SCHOOL GUIDEMasking and vaccine guidelines, schedule changes, technology, supplies and more, visit our Back To School section!
He is expected to survive, police say.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

STOWE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Police are investigating after a 15-year-old boy was shot in Stowe Township.

The Allegheny County Police Department said officials were notified of a shooting Tuesday in the 600 block of Federal Alley at around 7:30 p.m.

First responders found the teenager, who was taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg. He is expected to survive.

No word on any possible suspects.