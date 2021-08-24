By: KDKA-TV News Staff
STOWE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Police are investigating after a 15-year-old boy was shot in Stowe Township.READ MORE: Former Head Of Elections In Westmoreland County Sues County And Its Commissioners
The Allegheny County Police Department said officials were notified of a shooting Tuesday in the 600 block of Federal Alley at around 7:30 p.m.READ MORE: South Fayette Kennel Under Investigation After Several Reports Of Animal Neglect And Cruelty
First responders found the teenager, who was taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg. He is expected to survive.MORE NEWS: An Increase In COVID-19 Testing Takes Toll On Health Care Workers
No word on any possible suspects.