By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Heinz Field is "kicking off" football season with a Pittsburgh classic: Rib Fest!
The tradition is scheduled to take place on Labor Day Weekend and will include dozens of pitmasters dishing out their best ribs.
There will also be a free, live performance by The Clarks on September 3.
The weekend will wrap up with the Steelers Run & Walk.
You can get the full schedule and details on Rib Fest on the Heinz Field website at this link.