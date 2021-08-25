BACK TO SCHOOL GUIDEMasking and vaccine guidelines, schedule changes, technology, supplies and more, visit our Back To School section!
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:2021 Rib Fest, Heinz Field, Local TV, Pittsburgh News

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Heinz Field is “kicking off” football season with a Pittsburgh classic: Rib Fest!

READ MORE: Pittsburgh Weather: Wednesday's Heat Prompts Code Orange Air Quality Day

The tradition is scheduled to take place on Labor Day Weekend and will include dozens of pitmasters dishing out their best ribs.

READ MORE: 3 Shot In Pittsburgh's Spring Hill Neighborhood

There will also be a free, live performance by The Clarks on September 3.

The weekend will wrap up with the Steelers Run & Walk.

MORE NEWS: Haunted Hills Estate Scream Park In Uniontown Returning For 18th Season

You can get the full schedule and details on Rib Fest on the Heinz Field website at this link.