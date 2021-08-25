MOUNT WOLF, Pa. (AP) — An autopsy is slated on the body of a 4-year-old boy found dead in a parked vehicle on a Pennsylvania street near his family’s home, authorities said.
The York County coroner's office said the body of Dameon Erb was found Tuesday afternoon in East Manchester Township.
Family members reportedly noticed he was missing from the home and its surroundings, and he was found unresponsive in the closed and parked vehicle on the same block, the coroner's office said.
An autopsy is slated for Thursday at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown. The Northeastern Regional Police Department is investigating.
