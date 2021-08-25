By: KDKA-TV News Staff
CHURCHILL (KDKA) – The debate over a possible Amazon facility in Churchill will continue for another day.
Tuesday night’s public hearing finished with a resolution so it was continued to Thursday.
So far, the hearing has lasted 23 hours.
Borough leaders are listening to how the community feels about Amazon’s plans to take over the old Westinghouse campus.
Thursday, an attorney for a group of residents is expected to make his case against the plan.
Thursday, an attorney for a group of residents is expected to make his case against the plan.

The meeting is expected to begin at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday on Zoom.
A link to that meeting can be found right here.