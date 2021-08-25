BACK TO SCHOOL GUIDEMasking and vaccine guidelines, schedule changes, technology, supplies and more, visit our Back To School section!
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Soon, you’ll be seeing the light around the city of Pittsburgh.

Mayor Bill Peduto announced a new “Dark Sky” lighting ordinance on Tuesday.

It will be the first of its kind in the county.

When the city replaces street lights or renovates parks and facilities, it will use lighting and technology with a lower color temperature.

Mayor Peduto says it will reduce energy costs, provide better visibility, and be better for wildlife.