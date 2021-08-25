By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PLUM, Pa. (KDKA) – A person was killed after a tractor trailer crashed and caught on fire on the Pennsylvania Turnpike Wednesday afternoon.
It happened in Plum at mile marker 54.4 eastbound. The Eastbound Turnpike is closed at the Allegheny Valley Exit.
⚠️ EB @PA_Turnpike is now CLOSED at Allegheny Valley Exit 48. Detour: Freeport Rd to PA 910 west to PA 28 south to I-579 south to I-376 east to re-enter the #paturnpike at the Pittsburgh Interchange.⚠️ https://t.co/KcoJ0Yx9fI
— PA Turnpike Alerts (@PATurnpikeAlert) August 25, 2021
Photos from the scene show a heavy first responder presence.
Officials say the passenger of the truck was killed and the driver was taken to the hospital.
HAZMAT is on scene, but the tanker isn’t leaking whatever it’s hauling.