Filed Under:Fatal Crash, Local TV, Pennsylvania Turnpike, Plum

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PLUM, Pa. (KDKA) – A person was killed after a tractor trailer crashed and caught on fire on the Pennsylvania Turnpike Wednesday afternoon.

It happened in Plum at mile marker 54.4 eastbound. The Eastbound Turnpike is closed at the Allegheny Valley Exit.

Photos from the scene show a heavy first responder presence.

Officials say the passenger of the truck was killed and the driver was taken to the hospital.

(Photo: KDKA Photojournalist Aaron Sledge)

HAZMAT is on scene, but the tanker isn’t leaking whatever it’s hauling.