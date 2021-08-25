BACK TO SCHOOL GUIDEMasking and vaccine guidelines, schedule changes, technology, supplies and more, visit our Back To School section!
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

UNIONTOWN (KDKA) – Have you had enough of summer and you’re looking forward to spooky season?

You’re in luck and you can kick off the season with a good scream.

Haunted Hills Estate Scream Park in Uniontown will return for its 18th season.

This year, there will be new attractions like a mine shaft, a mega corn maze, and a stage with an animatronic show.

The scream park is also adding new positions and hiring more seasonal workers.

You can check out details, prices, and more on their website.

Haunted Hills Estate Scream Park begins on September 10.