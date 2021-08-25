PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – There is an Air Quality Warning today for Beaver, Butler, Armstrong, Allegheny, Westmoreland, Washington, and Fayette counties until 4:00 PM.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

A Code Orange Day means people with heart or lung disease such as older adults or children should limit outdoor activity.

Yesterday we didn’t make it to 90 but we are going for it again today where today looks like the hottest day of the week.

We have another mild morning with patchy fog with clear skies and calm wind.

If we make it to 90 today, it’ll be the 5th 90-degree day of the year!

Today we bring back the chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm during the afternoon. They will be hit or miss so some areas may not even see a drop.

Right now, it’s still not hot enough for a Heat Advisory which is when it feels between 100°-104° but you still need to find ways to stay cool and hydrated as it’ll feel in the mid-90s.

Tomorrow we could hit 90 again and we get an even better chance for showers and as a frontal boundary tries to cross the region.

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.