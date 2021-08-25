By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Plum native Pat McAfee has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a tweet on Wednesday, the former NFL punter said he is fully vaccinated but tested positive. He said his wife and co-workers did not test positive.

“It’s miserable but thankful that my wife and the boys at the office all took tests and they are all negative,” he tweeted.

Fully Vax’d. Very Positive. Aht Indefinitely. It’s miserable but thankful that my wife and the boys at the office all took tests and they are all negative.. This is obviously a sign from the universe, probably telling me that I stink & to stay home for a while. I’ll see yinz pic.twitter.com/RauP2wC36M — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 25, 2021

McAfee, who tweeted a photo showing he has a 104-degree fever, said he will be staying at home for a while.

“This is obviously a sign from the universe, probably telling me that I stink & to stay home for a while,” he added. “I’ll see yinz.”

McAfee was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in the seventh round of the 2009 NFL Draft and played college football at West Virginia University. McAfee went to Plum High School.

He retired from football in 2017.