Doyle said he is fully vaccinated and has mild symptoms.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KDKA) — Pennsylvania Congressman Mike Doyle says he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Doyle, a Forest Hill Democrat, tweeted Wednesday that he is fully vaccinated and has mild symptoms. He will quarantine in Washington, D.C. for 10 days.

“Despite being fully #vaccinated and taking the appropriate precautions, I have tested positive for #COVID19 while in Washington for votes. I’m feeling okay and having only mild symptoms, but I’ll be quarantining in DC for a 10-day period, as the District of Columbia requires,” Doyle tweeted.

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto wished Doyle a speedy recovery.

“Sending prayers from Pittsburgh. Rest and listen to your doctors. We need your leadership and appreciate all that you do,” Peduto tweeted.