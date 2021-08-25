By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 3,622 new coronavirus cases and 33 additional deaths, but blames the large case count on old tests. The Health Department says a large file of 5,227 tests dating back to the start of the pandemic were included.

This brings the statewide total to 1,286,426 cases and 28,131 total COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

There are 1,617 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19, and 462 patients are in ICUs.

The state says 12,060,033 total vaccine doses have been administered, and 5,902,230 people are fully vaccinated. So far, 65.1% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

All Pennsylvanians 16 or older are eligible to get vaccinated, and eligibility for the Pfizer vaccine expanded to children ages 12 to 15 on May 10.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard

There are 5,090,279 people who have tested negative for COVID-19 to date.

There have been 74,142 cases among residents and 15,830 cases among employees of licensed nursing and personal care homes statewide. Out of all total deaths, 13,957 have been in residents of nursing or personal care facilities.

The state also reports 29,959 healthcare workers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 during the pandemic.

